Novavax vaccine candidate grantedfast-track designation

Novavax announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, has been granted a fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In July, the U.S. government and the Texas A&M University System announced that a Novavax vaccine would be mass-produced locally at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ College Station facility.

In a press release, Novavax said it plans to begin its phase three clinical trial in the U.S. and Mexico at the end of this month, and a trial in the United Kingdom is already underway.

“The FDA’s decision to grant fast-track designation for NVX-CoV2373 reflects the urgent need for a safe and effective vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and we look forward to working closely with the agency to accelerate access to this vaccine,” Gregory M. Glenn, president of research and development for Novavax, said in the press release. “While the regulatory review of this clinical program will be expedited, Novavax remains committed to a data-driven and scientifically rigorous approach in demonstrating safety and efficacy, which we believe will support confidence in the vaccine in the U.S. and globally.”