breaking

Texas 6 reopened Robertson County after major accident

Texas 6 accident delays traffic

Traffic on northbound Texas 6 in Robertson County was delayed Friday morning because of an accident.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

UPDATE: The northbound lanes of Texas 6 in Robertson County were reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday following a major accident just north of OSR.

Emergency crews were closing a stretch of Texas 6 in Robertson County Friday morning after an accident nears Campbell's Creek.

Northbound traffic was being stopped, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

More details were not immediately available.

We'll be updating this story as information is released.

