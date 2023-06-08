Jacquelyn Busa has always been known by those in her North Zulch community as a selfless individual who will give to those in need. Now, as she battles breast cancer, her community is returning the favor.

After discovering an abnormal lump in her breast on Christmas morning, Busa was diagnosed with Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia, or ADH, of the left breast, a condition that affects the cells of the milk ducts in the breast and increases risk for breast cancer — a biopsy later confirmed the cancer. As part of Busa’s treatment, she will undergo a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery on June 27 from Texas Breast Specialists in Austin, in addition to having a total hysterectomy in November.

As a nurse at Central Texas Heart in Bryan, Busa said her experience in the medical field means she knows what the worst-case scenario of her procedures could be.

“It’s scary because you know what could happen,” she said. “I’m about to undergo a 14-hour surgery … I’ll be in the ICU for four days. There’s risk of blood clots, and I already have a blood-clotting disorder.”

Karina Hannon has known Busa since 1998 when they met in high school. Hannon lost her son, Bailin, in 2020 and said Busa was the first to reach out and offer assistance.

“She is the first person I know of that wants to help when she sees somebody in need,” Hannon said. “It doesn’t matter if she knows them personally or not. If she’s passionate about something, she’ll do everything she can to support somebody.”

When Hannon found out her best friend had been diagnosed with breast cancer, she quickly jumped at the opportunity to return the favor — creating a GoFundMe to benefit Busa. Additionally, Hannon’s nonprofit foundation created in honor of her son, Love Like Bailin Therapy Farm, hosted a goat-roping benefit for Busa in April.

“When I went through the battle of losing my son, money is the last thing you think about,” Hannon said. “It’s also a big stress reliever when that’s something you don’t have to worry about. That was the reason we did the benefit and the GoFundMe, because if you can take that pressure off of them, that’s one less thing they have to worry about.”

Shelly Allphin, Busa’s mother, said she was touched by seeing the community support her daughter at the April benefit.

“It was a very emotional day,” Allphin said. “But a very great day just full of gratefulness and happiness that those around her love her so much to come out and support her.”

Beyond the support she has received from her local community, Busa said she and her family have relied on their faith and church community at Madison Christian Fellowship, where they have attended for six years.

“They’ve supported us through prayer and through monetary donations as well,” Busa said. “Not a lot of people can give, we get that, basically I just appreciate prayers.”

As medical bills for surgeries and medicines increase, Busa said she is grateful to anyone who supports her during this time.

“I’m just thankful,” she said. “I know it’s hard for everybody right now just to live. I am thankful for the generous donations, the people that have already donated and mainly the prayers.”

Individuals interested in donating to Busa’s GoFundMe can visit gofund.me/920c5649 or donate directly to her Cash App at $jackiebusa or her Venmo at @JackieBusa-1986.