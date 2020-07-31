North Zulch school district to consider delaying first day of school

The North Zulch school board will meet Monday to consider moving the first day of school from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19. The rest of the school calendar would remain unchanged under the proposed move, school officials said in a letter to families.
Principal Janie Pope said the proposed shift in start date is the result of changes made in instructional and operational protocols for school from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Education Agency.
"Adjusting the date for the start of school will allow additional days for our teachers and staff to prepare for safely opening our campus to on-site learners and to provide a quality on-line experience for those learners who choose the virtual option," Pope said in the letter.
On Thursday, the College Station school district move the first day of school to Aug. 18 from Aug. 13 to give district employees more time to prepare for in-person and online learning.