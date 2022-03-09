North Zulch High School senior embraces mentor role

Whether it be working on land or baking in the kitchen, agriculture is about bringing people together for North Zulch High School senior Taeler Abke.

As Abke prepares to compete in the Texas FFA horse judging competition at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, she said has embraced the agriculture lifestyle.

“In my opinion, I like the smell of horses, it brings back childhood memories,” Abke said. “I loved growing up on land. It was the family bonding, the family getting together and working.”

Childhood memories also include wandering into the kitchen to find her mom and “mimi” baking and asking to help. Now baking is one of Abke’s favorite things to do.

“My favorite thing to bake is a bundt cake — a raspberry blackberry bundt cake with orange glaze, it’s super delicious,” Abke said.

Until she was 8 years old, Abke grew up in Navasota. Her family moved to Bryan for a few years and then to North Zulch, where they have lived for the past six years.

It was in North Zulch that her love for agriculture was reignited as she joined the FFA and 4-H Club. She showed goats and sheep when she was younger, but in Bryan she took a break from the agriculture world. She has since found her footing and hasn’t looked back.

Since her freshman year in high school, Abke has enjoyed doing projects in ag mechanics, being an FFA officer, competing in horse and livestock judging, and recently competing in the senior quiz. She also made a large gate in ag mechanics her freshman year that received a blue ribbon at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo She competed in 4-H trap and skeet competitions when she was younger and she loves wildlife.

Being so involved in 4-H and FFA has taught Abke how important the agriculture industry is in providing food and everyday necessities to the community.

“Some younger generations don’t understand where our food and our clothes come from,” she said. “I want to help them understand what farmers and ranchers do for us in everyday living, and how much they help us in our lives because a lot of people don’t understand how much hard work ranchers and farmers put in for their livestock and their crops for us just to survive off and to live on.”

Mentoring younger students has become a passion for Abke. She hopes to become an ag teacher who inspires future generations of agricultural workers like her ag teachers have done for her.

“My ag teacher, Mr. [Todd] Harkrider, he’s helped me a lot; he pushes me to my limits to do better in our FFA programs,” Abke said.

Working as an ag teacher would fit Abke because she is reliable and likes to help others shine without needing the accolades, Harkrider said.

“I’ve had her since her freshman year, and she’s always been that way for as long as I’ve known her,” Harkrider said. “She’s never about herself. She’s always the one you can depend on to be there, regardless. It’s always about other people and helping everybody else.”

Fellow North Zulch High School ag teacher Misty Kyle agrees.

“This year, even though she has been an officer in the past, she chose not to because she wanted to give younger students a chance,” Kyle said. “That’s what is unique about Taeler. A lot of kids wouldn’t give up opportunities and still stay as involved. That’s something I appreciate about her. She wants other people to be successful. Even if they beat her in a competition. It doesn’t make her upset, it makes her excited for the other person.”

During a recent visit to a sixth grade class, Abke realized how much she has progressed in FFA, including being able to communicate in front of people, something she didn’t feel she could do before. And she loved spreading the word about how important agriculture is to the younger students.

“I feel like I have excelled in the communication part of FFA, and I enjoy being around other students who’ve had the same experience I had growing up as a kid and who also want to pursue a career in agriculture,” Abke said. “The people in agriculture are so great that it makes me want to help younger children to pursue their dreams in agriculture.”