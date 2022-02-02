Normangee senior ready to follow passion for teaching others about agriculture

“It should be the country’s number one priority to support agriculturists — and there are a lot more ways to be an agriculturalist than being a farmer,” she said.

Also, passing on the love for the industry to the younger generations is a large part of the FFA tradition that Noack has strived to accomplish through her previous roles of FFA chapter reporter, FFA Sam Houston District treasurer and FFA junior class fundraiser chairman.

“This industry depends on future generations carrying on the most important job of feeding the world,” Noack said. “People think FFA is just cows, sows and plows, but you learn so much more about the industry and how to support it.”

Noack plans to study agricultural economics at Texas Tech University and eventually go into the field of politics to support farmers, ranchers and agriculturists.

Noack can be a politically powerful voice because not only is she a doer and self-starter, but she has the real-life experience of living and working on a ranch, said Renita Schroeder, Normangee High School agricultural science teacher.

“She can be that voice because she is that person,” Schroeder said. “She will be very successful. She will offer a unique perspective. And people won’t have to worry about her riding the fence — they will know where she stands. Not that she’s not diplomatic or willing to listen to where people stand. She just knows how to stand up for what she believes in and how to get things done. She is going to do great things. I’m very proud of her.”