Normangee senior ready to follow passion for teaching others about agriculture

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
As an American FFA Degree holder, an Academic All-District recipient, a District 26-2A first-team All-District infielder, varsity volleyball player and Area IX FFA vice president, Normangee High School senior Jordan Noack has risen to the occasion with no plans of slowing down.
Growing up on a small ranch assisting in raising cattle and growing fresh produce will do that — teach you how to get things done right, Noack said.
“I think I speak for everyone in the ag industry when I say time management is huge,” Noack said. “We have to feed the whole herd and check all the fence lines. It’s a big chore every day after practices, meetings and school. Making sure your time management is good is so important. It’s about being a servant leader. I’m giving up my time and putting in effort for the safety of these animals, and that doesn’t only pertain to my home life. In FFA, I’ve learned a lot about serving and time management — having priorities and keeping priorities.”
Noack joined FFA as a freshman in high school with a wealth of experience and knowledge, but when she learned of the lack of knowledge in America about where food comes, she was shocked.
“I thought, ‘How can people not know?’” Noack said. “I became grateful that I was born and raised into it — that I had opportunities to learn about it that others didn’t. So, it became my goal to educate others on the importance of the industry. We do feed the world. That is where my passion started — informing others how important the industry is as a whole, to how our world operates.”
That passion has led Noack to agricultural leadership where she has been studying parliamentary procedure for the past four years and competes at the FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest. She’s learning procedures used in government when creating laws that impact current issues like climate change, the increasing food crisis and economic insecurity.
“Especially right now after the whole COVID pandemic — we are in a food crisis,” Noack said. “The population is increasing rapidly, and we can’t feed everyone in the population in the future, so its important to be aware of this problem. FFA’s job is to advocate for the need for more agricultural workers so we can meet that demand for the future for food.”
Agricultural workers are more than ranchers or farmers, though that is important, Noack said, but includes careers like ag teachers, politicians and animal care and service workers.
“It should be the country’s number one priority to support agriculturists — and there are a lot more ways to be an agriculturalist than being a farmer,” she said.
Also, passing on the love for the industry to the younger generations is a large part of the FFA tradition that Noack has strived to accomplish through her previous roles of FFA chapter reporter, FFA Sam Houston District treasurer and FFA junior class fundraiser chairman.
“This industry depends on future generations carrying on the most important job of feeding the world,” Noack said. “People think FFA is just cows, sows and plows, but you learn so much more about the industry and how to support it.”
Noack plans to study agricultural economics at Texas Tech University and eventually go into the field of politics to support farmers, ranchers and agriculturists.
Noack can be a politically powerful voice because not only is she a doer and self-starter, but she has the real-life experience of living and working on a ranch, said Renita Schroeder, Normangee High School agricultural science teacher.
“She can be that voice because she is that person,” Schroeder said. “She will be very successful. She will offer a unique perspective. And people won’t have to worry about her riding the fence — they will know where she stands. Not that she’s not diplomatic or willing to listen to where people stand. She just knows how to stand up for what she believes in and how to get things done. She is going to do great things. I’m very proud of her.”
