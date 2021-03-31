Normangee’s Jade Williams found common ground in agriculture

What started as a mistake in Normangee High School senior Jade Williams’ schedule her freshman year has led to a future career as an advocate for agriculture.

Williams was new to Normangee that year, moving from Dallas with her mom and brother. Intending to be in a nursing class, she was instead put into an intro to ag class by mistake.

As a home school student before enrolling at Normangee High School and coming from a large city, Williams said she had no knowledge of agriculture or how important the industry was to her and her life.

“I’m so grateful because [FFA] gave me a common ground with the people that I was involved with on a daily basis that I didn’t have a common ground with, and it gave me an appreciation for their lifestyle,” she said. “… It taught me those public relations skills, and it gave me an opportunity to go on these trips and meet these people and understand what agriculture really means to my friends at school that I didn’t relate with and had to gain an understanding with.”

During that first class, she learned the average farmer feeds about 113 people — up from about 15 in the 1980s — and that the agriculture industry is more than just farming and ranching, but affects all areas of people’s lives.