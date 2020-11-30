Nonprofit’s Bryan-College Station chapter helps make homes more wheelchair-accessible

“They all need a way to get in and out of their house,” he said. “We build ramps for people who haven’t been out of the house in months, and that’s the only way they can get out.”

In addition to helping the ramp recipient, Gritter said, the ramp also helps his or her caregivers and families by alleviating some of the stress. In Rivera’s case, he said, the ramp gives her the ability to get in and out of her house without assistance.

Gritter said the local chapter is on track to build about 88 ramps this year, which is close to what it did last year. The group lost about two months of build time due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it started building again in mid-May with mask and social distancing protocols.

Each ramp is built by volunteers that include retirees, church members and students. The Young Men’s Service League took on Rivera’s project.

Gritter said the local chapter has built more than 800 ramps since it was founded in 2008 — two years after the state organization. Across the state, the Texas Ramp Project has helped build nearly 20,000 ramps since 2006.

Locally, Gritter said, the organization puts a ramp together for about 90% of the referrals it gets, but the goal is to help every referral.