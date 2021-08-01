 Skip to main content
Nominations sought for 2022 'You’re the Tops' luncheon
Prenatal Clinic luncheon
Rebecca Fiedler

The Prenatal Clinic is seeking nominations for the “You’re the Tops” luncheon, an annual fundraiser for that recognizes women who make an impact in the Bryan-College Station community.

The 28th annual luncheon will be held April 23.

To honor a woman who stands out as an exceptional member of the Bryan-College Station community or for more information, contact Alsie Bond at abond@bryantx.gov or 209-5181 or the Prenatal Clinic at 595-1780. A nomination form can will be available starting Monday at bcsprenatal.org/youre-the-tops-2022.

Nominations must be completed and returned by Aug. 31 to The Prenatal Clinic, 3370 S. Texas Avenue, Suite G, Bryan, TX 77802 or emailed to bcsprenatal@gmail.com.

