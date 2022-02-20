Nominations open for Nurses Week honor

"Nursing makes a difference in the world by pursuing excellence boldly, and transforming nursing through leadership, advocacy, innovation, lifelong learning and unwavering compassion in partnership with the patients, colleagues and communities we serve," said Amber Reed, chief nursing officer for Baylor Scott & White Health — College Station Region. "I am proud to honor the important role nurses play in keeping our patients safe, cared for and empowered to live their healthiest lives."

"Those who work in health care understand and appreciate the many complexities and difficulties health care providers face every day," said Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer for St. Joseph Health. "Nursing has always been a challenging field, but the past two years have added many layers of unprecedented challenges that health care providers must navigate to care for patients. Since day one, the nurses from all health care organizations in our community have shown up to provide excellent care to those in need, and St. Joseph Health is proud to help recognize this hard work. We are grateful for the opportunity to sponsor the 'Nurses ... the Heart of Health Care' program again this year because it is so important to find special ways to recognize these amazing individuals for what they do."