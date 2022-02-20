Nominations open for Nurses Week honor

The Eagle is looking to honor 10 area nurses who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.
Ten honorees will be featured in an Eagle special section in print and online on May 8, in honor of National Nurses Week. Nine honorees will be selected by a local panel of judges, and a public voting campaign from March 17-24 will determine the 10th winner.
Nominations are open to the public until March 14. National Nurses Week is May 6-12.
Because of COVID-19, in place of an awards luncheon, the winners will be highlighted in a video and receive a lunch for 10 people so they can have their own celebrations.
Eagle Publisher Crystal Dupré said the goal of the initiative is to celebrate nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.
“I’m so excited that we are once again celebrating National Nurses Week by bringing you some awesome stories of how nurses daily make a difference in our lives and the lives of those we love," Dupré said. "Nurses rise above every day, and the pandemic has really brought to light just how special their role is to the health and welfare of our area. Make sure you help us tell these wonderful stories by nominating your special nurse."
“Nurses ... the Heart of Health Care” is sponsored by Baylor Scott & White and St. Joseph Health.
"Nursing makes a difference in the world by pursuing excellence boldly, and transforming nursing through leadership, advocacy, innovation, lifelong learning and unwavering compassion in partnership with the patients, colleagues and communities we serve," said Amber Reed, chief nursing officer for Baylor Scott & White Health — College Station Region. "I am proud to honor the important role nurses play in keeping our patients safe, cared for and empowered to live their healthiest lives."
"Those who work in health care understand and appreciate the many complexities and difficulties health care providers face every day," said Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer for St. Joseph Health. "Nursing has always been a challenging field, but the past two years have added many layers of unprecedented challenges that health care providers must navigate to care for patients. Since day one, the nurses from all health care organizations in our community have shown up to provide excellent care to those in need, and St. Joseph Health is proud to help recognize this hard work. We are grateful for the opportunity to sponsor the 'Nurses ... the Heart of Health Care' program again this year because it is so important to find special ways to recognize these amazing individuals for what they do."