Nominations open for Nurses Week honor

The Eagle is looking to honor 10 area nurses who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.

Ten honorees will be featured in an Eagle special section in print and online on May 9, in honor of National Nurses Week. Nine honorees will be selected by a local panel of judges, and a public voting campaign from March 18-25 will determine the 10th winner.

Nominations are open to the public until March 17. National Nurses Week is May 6-12.

Because of COVID-19, in place of an awards luncheon, the winners will be highlighted in a video and receive a gift bag and lunch for 10 people so that can have their own celebrations.

Eagle Publisher Crystal Dupré said the goal of the initiative is to celebrate nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.

“While we celebrate nurses every year during Nurses Week in May, there has never been a more important time to profile some of our local shining stars,” she said. “There are so many fantastic stories in our community of those that have gone way above the call of duty during these very trying times. Please help us find those amazing stories by nominating a special nurse.”