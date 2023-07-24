Two candidates from the College Station school district have filed for the 2023 election in the race for a seat on the district’s board of trustees.

Geralyn Nolan of College Station filed for reelection, and Kim Ege of College Station filed for election for the November election, according to Chuck Glenewinkel, the district’s director of communications.

Ege filed for Place 6, which is currently held by trustee Thomas Hall. Hall has not yet indicated whether he will seek reelection, according to Glenewinkel.

Nolan, who serves as the current board secretary, is seeking reelection to serve a third term in Place 7.

The district’s Board of Trustees is made up of seven at-large, three-year positions.

The deadline to file for the election is 5 p.m. Aug. 21.

For more information, visit csisd.org/board/2023_election_information; or contact Election Clerk Cari Horn at 764-5455 or email chorn@csisd.org.