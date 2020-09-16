No tailgating allowed for Texas A&M's first football game

No tailgating will be allowed on the Texas A&M campus for the Aggies' first football game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26, A&M President Michael K. Young said at the university's Faculty Senate meeting on Monday.

An A&M official confirmed the news after it was first reported by WTAW. A&M Provost Carol A. Fierke told the Faculty Senate an official announcement will come later this week.

A&M will host five home football games this season in its revised 10-game, conference-only schedule.

The Southeastern Conference announced in August it would allow individual schools to make decisions regarding tailgating this fall. Since then, 11 schools have banned tailgating: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

South Carolina announced it "will discourage" fans from tailgating and has prohibited the use of tents. Tennessee is allowing tailgating, but only for families and individuals who plan to sit together in the stadium. Tennessee will not hold university-sponsored tailgates this season.