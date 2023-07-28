A study released earlier this month by the U.S. Geological Study states nearly half of the nation’s tap water contains “forever chemicals,” but research from a Texas A&M University professor may have a solution.

Susan Dai, an associate professor in Texas A&M’s Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology, collaborated with Joshua Yuan, a former professor in that department, to research a possible cost-efficient solution for cleaning PFAS out of water around the country.

“This product, the one that we designed, I hope to have one stone for two birds,” said Dai, whose research was partially funded by a grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

PFAS, per-fluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, are chemical pollutants used in dental floss, firefighting foam, nonstick cookware, electronics and more. At certain levels, these “forever chemicals” can be harmful to human health and their surrounding environment, according to studies conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Currently, Dai said the best way to successfully remove PFAS is to absorb them with material such as active carbon and then send that material to be incinerated. This process can be time-consuming and expensive. Dai and Yuan’s approach offers a cheaper and more environmentally friendly solution for cleaning PFAS out of drinking water.

“That’s why I hope to come up with a low-cost and a more viable solution rather than the currently commercially available [one], like the thermal deconstruction method,” Dai said. “Bioremediation is usually regarded as low-cost and more sustainable, so that’s kind of the thing I want to do, [because] my research is low-cost and sustainable.”

Dai’s solution uses plant-derived material to absorb PFAS from water which is then consumed as food for bioremediation microorganisms. Dai said this simpler solution cuts down on the action needed to safely dispose of PFAS.

“In the past, if we had an absorbent that’s not deconstructive, so you have to enrich it then you have to leave the PFAS and move it off and then you burn it,” she said. “Now you can save all those steps by having one stone for two birds. You grab [the PFAS] then you destroy it on the same body.”

For now, Dai said she hopes her research can help areas that are most intensely affected by PFAS found in drinking water, such as areas surrounding the Ohio River, where the DuPont chemical company dumped PFAS for decades.

“I think it’s more feasible that we’ll address those important areas further than the low-risk regions in the future,” she said.

Though the U.S. Geological Study (USGS) study detected PFAS in drinking water around the country, no such chemicals have so far been identified in Bryan or College Station drinking water.

In a joint statement, the cities of Bryan and College Station said they are aware of the recent USGS study about PFAS chemicals in drinking water.

“In March, the EPA proposed regulations for certain PFAS chemicals,” the statement reads. “The regulations have not been formally approved. The proposed rules require water systems to monitor for PFAS, notify the public, and reduce levels if standards are exceeded. That mirrors the Bryan and College Station water systems’ approach to maintaining compliance with existing drinking water standards.”

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality rates the Bryan and College Station water systems as superior, its highest rating, according to the statement.

“Our production and distribution systems are monitored routinely to ensure compliance with applicable regulations, and we present the results in our annual drinking water quality reports,” the statement reads. “We encourage customers to read the most recent reports and contact your city water department with questions.”

Jennifer Nations, water resource coordinator for the city of College Station, said residents should not be concerned about the safety or quality of their water.

“We live here, we work here, we drink the water, too,” she said. “We take our jobs very seriously, in providing safe drinking water to our customers.”

If a citizen has any concerns or is interested in learning more about their water, they can utilize College Station’s annual water quality report.

The report, which includes many chemicals and large numbers, can be hard for residents to understand at first glance, Nations said.

“If they have any questions, that’s why we put my number in our report for people to call with questions,” she said. “Another thing that we did this year was we made a website for the report where people can just click on individual sections of the report and then they can also print it out if they want to try to make it a little bit more user-friendly.”

When first hearing about PFAS or other chemicals present in drinking water, residents may be motivated to buy a water filter, but Nations said there is no health-based reason to purchase one.

“I encourage them to read the report, find out what’s in the water that they would want to remove, and then find a water filter that will remove that,” Nations said. “You want to look for a filter that has an NSF certification, National Sanitation Foundation. You can look all those up, and they’ll have a rating showing how much of a particular contaminant is removed.”

Jayson Barfknecht, city of Bryan’s public works director, told The Eagle through a written statement that the city’s water quality exceeds the standards set for a public drinking water supply.

“The City of Bryan’s water supply has operated under a state-approved status continuously since Dec. 30, 1952,” Barfknecht wrote. “The state-approved rating has been phased into a Superior Public Water System. State regulations for public water supplies must be at least equivalent to those outlined by the Clean Water Act, but are often more stringent.”

To maintain this superior rating from the TCEQ, Barfknecht said the city complies with several requirements including 24/7 direct supervision of water treatment by state-certified operators, submitting monthly bacteriological samples to the county health department for analysis and continuously monitoring and physically verifying chlorine residuals.

These efforts are reflected in the city’s annual water report which would alert citizens to any constituents that were out of range of the standard limits, Barfknecht wrote. The report also would notify residents if the city failed to adhere to any testing protocols or procedures.

Barfknecht said the report is essentially an annual report card for the city of Bryan’s water system, as well as its adherence to operational procedures.

“City staff can be a good resource in eliminating many concerns,” he wrote. “If a citizen is more comfortable conducting their own research, following the links in the CCR is a great starting point to locating the information they desire.”