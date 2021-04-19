 Skip to main content
No appointments needed Tuesday at COVID-19 vaccination hub in Bryan
alert

COVID Vaccination

A volunteer directs incoming traffic at the Brazos Center for their COVID-19 vaccination appointment on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

 Cassie Stricker

Brazos County’s COVID-19 vaccination hub will offer immunizations without appointments on Tuesday.

The Brazos Center hub on Briarcrest Drive will provide  first-dose shots to people 18 and over between 9 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., hub organizers announced Monday.

The Moderna vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials with the vaccination hub have noted decreasing demand for the vaccine with each passing week.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 10 million people across the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6.4 million people in the state were considered fully vaccinated on Sunday.

In Brazos County, 79,295 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 45,644 people — or 20% of the population 16 or older — were fully vaccinated.

