No appointments needed for COVID-19 vaccines at Brazos County hub on Tuesday
COVID Vaccination

Brazos County's COVID-19 vaccination hub is at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

 Cassie Stricker

Brazos County’s COVID-19 vaccination hub will offer immunizations without appointments on Tuesday.

The Brazos Center hub on Briarcrest Drive will provide up to 1,800 first-dose shots to people 18 and over between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., hub organizers announced Monday.

The Moderna vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials with the vaccination hub have noted decreasing demand for the vaccine with each passing week.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 9.2 million people across the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5.7 million people in the state were considered fully vaccinated on Monday.

In Brazos County, 68,712 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 37,497 people — or 20% of the population 16 or older — were fully vaccinated.

