No admission fee Monday for Brazos Valley African American Museum

The Brazos Valley African American Museum will be open and free to the public Monday afternoon as it debuts a new exhibit in advance of Black History Month in February.

The museum’s new exhibit, titled “Southern Champions of Civil Rights,” will be on display through the end of next month. The museum will be open for free on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“With the celebration of Dr. King so close to February, it has become a wonderful entry to the celebration of Black history,” museum curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry said Friday afternoon. “Each time we do an exhibit on Black history, we seem to find more and different material. This exhibit includes several white journalists, judges and activists, as well as a Mexican farm worker, who played very significant roles in the movement.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required to be worn and visitors must remain 6 feet apart, Sadberry said. The museum will be free and open Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Its regular hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit bvaam.org.