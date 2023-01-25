Nick the Greek brings new flair to B-CS food scene

While driving through Bryan-College Station a little less than a year ago, restauranteur Nick Taptelis and one of his business partners noticed something.

“There’s Greek food missing,” Taptelis said.

Now they’ve come to Aggieland to supply it.

Nick the Greek is scheduled to open the first of two restaurants at 1411 Wellborn Road in College Station on Feb. 7 and a second location at 505 University Drive E. in College Station later in February. Taptelis described Nick the Greek as a quick-service, street-style Greek restaurant. The menu features gyros, pitas, bowls, salads and more.

“All of our produce is fresh, cut fresh daily in-house," Taptelis said. "All of our meat is cooked to order. We have our rotisseries cooking throughout the whole day. We’ve got beef/lamb. We’ve got chicken. We’ve got pork. On the skewers, we’ve got chicken and pork. We’ve got veggie options, salads. … Pita bread, hummus, just a wide assortment of food.”

Nick the Greek started in San Jose, California. The College Station restaurants will be the second and third locations outside of California. Another restaurant site has been secured in Dallas.

“This is going to be kind of like a real Greek experience, like what you would get if you got street food, Greek food,” said Alex Steck, Taptelis’ partner. “It’s going to be a good, authentic experience.”

Taptelis said Nick the Greek was fortunate to sustain business and see 90% of the restaurant’s current growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted Nick the Greek opened its 50th location on Tuesday.

“There’s only so much you can research when it comes to Greek food because there’s not much around,” Taptelis said. “There’s other brands that are more Mediterranean, but we’ve stuck to our roots and we have good roots.”

Several other restaurants and businesses are scheduled to open soon in College Station.

Waxing the City opened Thursday in the Tower Point shopping area.

Piasano’s Italian Pizza announced Wednesday that its new location near the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Texas 6 will open at 11 a.m. Thursday. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 4-11 p.m. Mondays. Piasano’s closed its Wellborn location in late December to prepare the opening of its new location.

Tropical Smoothie Café recently opened at 310 University Drive E. and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Other restaurants scheduled to open in College Station later this year, according to a city of College Station official, include Casa Mangiare and Trudy’s Tex-Mex on University Drive, Wingers in south College Station, Shogun Japanese Grill in the Tower Point area and Uptown Brunch at Caprock Crossing.