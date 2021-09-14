Nicholas' worst impacts should stay south of Bryan-College Station

Hurricane Nicholas is bringing wind and rain to the Texas Gulf Coast, but most of the impacts should remain south of the Bryan-College Station area, meteorologists projected Monday.

Most of the Brazos Valley was in the “marginal” forecast area for flooding, and forecasters with the National Weather Service projected the area would receive between 1 and 3 inches of rain as the storm moves northeast toward Louisiana.

The worst of the impacts — up to a foot of rain, storm surge and sustained tropical storm force winds — will be contained mostly to the area south of Interstate 10, Katherine Lenninger, a meteorologist in the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service office, said Monday afternoon.

Some outer rain bands of Nicholas could bring heavier downpours, causing some areas to flood, she said.

Shel Winkley, chief meteorologist for KBTX-TV, said he expects the biggest impact for the Brazos Valley will be wind, which could gust up to 40 mph as the storm moves into the area.

Most of the impacts locally should be minimal, he said.

