Next week's Brazos County COVID-19 vaccine allocation falls short of expectations

CHI St. Joseph Health officials announced Friday afternoon that the Brazos Center vaccine hub will receive fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than expected for next week, and people who were scheduled to receive the vaccine Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday or Thursday will receive an email informing them that their appointment has been rescheduled for the week of Feb. 15.

St. Joseph Health will receive 2,000 doses for individuals receiving their first Moderna dose, designated for the Brazos Center hub, and 1,000 doses for people receiving their second dose. Inoculations will resume at the Brazos Center Monday morning. County officials vaccinated 4,987 people this week at the Brazos Center and expressed confidence they would receive 5,000 more doses for the hub next week before being informed by state officials Friday afternoon of the lower number.

“We know this is disappointing news and had hoped to receive the same amount that we did for this week, however we are dependent on what the state allocates us each week,” said Heather Bush, St. Joseph Health marketing director, in an email. “We’re working hard to vaccinate every 1A and 1B resident in the Brazos Valley, which is more than 130,000 people. If you’re eligible for the vaccine and interested in receiving it, we encourage you to sign up on our wait list by visiting St-Joseph.org/covidvaccine and watch your email for an invitation.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}