Newsboys to play November concert at Texas A&M's Reed Arena

The performance is the second-to-last show for the band’s 17-city tour called the “Step into the Light Tour,” which begins in October and ends on Nov. 20 in Longview.

“The last 15 or so months that we have had to spend away from live audiences across this great nation has been the longest break away from our fans in our entire career,” said Newsboys lead singer Michael Tait in a release. “It has definitely caused us to reflect on the amazing opportunities to minister and entertain people, and now we look forward to sharing new music and lyrics about God’s continual love for all of us.”