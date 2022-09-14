New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County on Tuesday

A fugitive from Buffalo, New York, was arrested by deputies from the Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office on Tuesday.
Authorities said David Whitman, 33, has been in the Brazos County area for two years after he fled New York to escape pending felony charges.
Authorities said Whitman has had multiple altercations with local law enforcement, school officials and other governmental entities during his time in Brazos County.
Whitman is currently in the custody of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. He awaits extradition to Erie County in New York.