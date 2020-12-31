 Skip to main content
New Year's holiday closures
New Year's holiday closures

With the upcoming New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed over the next few days.

City of College Station

• Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed Friday.

• The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closing at 5 p.m. Thursday. Normal hours resume Monday.

• Sanitation and recycling routes will not be collected Friday. Instead, those customers will have waste picked up on Saturday.

• College Station Utilities: Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4CSU (4278). Please have your account number ready.

• Payments due to municipal court on closure dates must be paid by the end of the next business day.

City of Bryan

• The Municipal Office Building and administrative offices will be closed Friday and will reopen Monday.

• The Municipal Court will be closed Friday, and will be accepting documents and payments Monday.

• The Public Works call center will be closed Friday. Those with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 979-822-3777 for after-hours assistance.

• Bryan Texas Utilities main office and payment drive-thru will be closed Friday. Payments may be made at kiosks at HEB at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; HEB at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and BTU office automated drive-through at 205 E. 28th St.

• The Bryan Animal Center will be closed will be closed Friday and reopen Tuesday.

• The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Normal hours resume Saturday.

• The City Course at the Phillips Event Center will be closed Friday.

• Solid waste and bulk pick-ups scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.

Schools

• College Station school district students will return Tuesday.

• Bryan school district staff members are expected to return Monday, and students will return Tuesday.

Texas A&M University

• Texas A&M faculty and staff offices will be closed through Friday. The spring semester begins Jan. 19.

Blinn College

• Faculty and staff offices are closed through Monday. The spring semester begins Jan. 19.

The Eagle

• The newspaper’s business office will reopen for regular hours Monday. There is no newspaper delivery on New Year’s Day. The printed edition will resume Saturday. Newspapers should be delivered by 7 a.m. If you miss your paper, call 776-2345 before 10 a.m.

