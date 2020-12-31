New Year's holiday closures for Brazos County

With the upcoming New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed over the next few days.

City of College Station

• Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed Friday.

• The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closing at 5 p.m. Thursday. Normal hours resume Monday.

• Sanitation and recycling routes will not be collected Friday. Instead, those customers will have waste picked up on Saturday.

• College Station Utilities: Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4CSU (4278). Please have your account number ready.

• Payments due to municipal court on closure dates must be paid by the end of the next business day.

City of Bryan

• The Municipal Office Building and administrative offices will be closed Friday and will reopen Monday.

• The Municipal Court will be closed Friday, and will be accepting documents and payments Monday.