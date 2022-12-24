New Year's closures in Bryan-College Station

With Christmas week and the upcoming New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed over the next few days.

City of College Station

Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed Monday through Friday.

The Larry J. Ringer Library will resume normal hours Tuesday before closing from Jan. 1-2.

College Station Utilities: Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4CSU (4278). Please have your account number ready.

Payments due to municipal court on closure dates must be paid by the end of the next business day.

City of Bryan

The Municipal Office Building and administrative offices will open for normal hours Tuesday. City offices also will be closed Jan. 2 and will reopen Jan. 3.

The Municipal Court will be open Tuesday and then closed Jan. 2, and will be accepting documents and payments on Jan. 3.

The Public Works call center will be closed Jan. 2. Those with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 979-822-3777 for after-hours assistance.

The Bryan Animal Center will resume normal operating hours resuming Tuesday. The center will be closed Jan. 1-2, and reopen Jan. 3.

The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will resume normal hours Tuesday before closing at 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Normal hours resume Jan. 3.