New website offers Brazos County property owners easier access to tax information

Brazos County property owners have been receiving postcards in the mail in recent days with information about a relatively new website at which residents can access data about their property and taxes.
The website, brazos.countytaxrates.com, allows property owners access to information concerning estimated taxes, the units to which taxes are distributed, as well as the dates and locations of any public hearings at which local officials will determine tax rates.
Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said Thursday that the postcards caused some confusion among county residents, with some thinking it was a scam.
“This is a one-stop shop for information,” Roe said of the site.
Senate Bill 2, passed and signed by state officials in June 2019, included a requirement that tax rates and other information be posted in an online database, according to reporting from the Texas Tribune. The site also allows residents an avenue to keep up with proposed property tax rates as governing entities release them, Roe said, as well as be made aware of public hearings. The Brazos County Commissioners Court is expected to announce a proposed rate later this month.
“The goal is to set up a place where everything that’s required to be published in the newspaper and put on each of the entities’ websites, it’s gonna be here, too,” Roe said.
Additionally, Roe stressed that the site gives only an estimate of taxes and said residents should not rely solely on the website to ascertain the amount owed, and that it is not a website to use for paying taxes.
Roe said another goal of the legislation was to remove estimated taxes from appraisal notices, which she said confused taxpayers due to inaccurate or outdated information being included.
Texas counties with smaller populations will be later in receiving similar sites, Roe said.
“It’s not a scam and it’s not spam,” Roe said of the website. “It’s really and truly a great resource to help people prepare.”
