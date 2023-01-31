New tax laws went into effect Jan. 1

As tax season makes its way into 2023, so have a few tax laws that were originally passed in the 2021 Texas legislative session and went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year.

According to Dana Horton, chief appraiser for the Brazos County Appraisal District, one new tax law might affect some Brazos County residents regarding tax ceilings on homestead exemptions.

“They are really trying to help those who already have freeze amounts, do a recalculation that could potentially lessen their tax amount,” Horton said in response to the passing of Senate Bill 12.

Glenn Hegar, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, released the Texas Property Tax Law Changes as of December 2021 and gave a broad definition of SB12.

“To recalculate school district tax limitations [tax ceilings] on residence homesteads for individuals who are 65 or over or disabled to reflect reductions in school district maximum compressed tax rates for tax year 2019 and subsequent tax years,” the SB12 tax code states. “Each new subsection specifies certain calculations to reduce the tax ceiling based on the year the individual was first eligible to receive the limitation to account for tax rate reductions and ongoing tax rate compression passed by the 86th Legislature.”

Horton explained this new tax law changes the homestead from where it was at $25,000, moving it up to $40,000, including for those 65 years or older.

“For example, let’s say I turned 65 five years ago and I got my homestead and my ‘over 65,’ and my tax ceiling froze at that first or second year,” she said. “Instead of doing a calculation on a $25,000 homestead exemption, they are doing a calculation on a $40,000 homestead exemption which could make a lesser amount for me in my freeze. Well the way the law reads, you can always pay less but not more, unless you add onto your house or something like that. Every year that it calculates with that additional tax amount or exemption amount in there, it could change because tax rates and values vary every year.”

However, Horton said if that $40,000 was in place five years ago, her frozen levy would be a whole lot less.

“Some of the calculations they are doing effective Jan. 1, 2023, is taking those tax rates for the school — because that is your biggest one — and doing some calculations that brings that back to when that exemption had been in place when I got my freeze five years ago,” she said.

According to a January report by the Texas Tribune, SB12 was written by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and “limits the amount of property taxes a school district can levy on the homestead of an elderly or disabled person, according to a bill analysis by the Senate Research Center.”

“To ensure that districts are not burdened by a decrease in revenue, the law makes districts eligible for additional state aid. The law addresses a perceived shortcoming of the school funding overhaul lawmakers passed in 2019,” the Texas Tribune report stated. “That law provided additional state money to school districts so they, in turn, could lower local property tax rates. But elderly and disabled homeowners were not entitled to this reduction.”

Other new tax laws that took effect this year include House Bill 3774, authored by Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, which offers several reforms to the judicial branch, according to the Texas Tribune.

“It creates 10 district courts, five statutory county courts, one statutory probate court and one criminal magistrate court. It revises the jurisdiction of certain statutory county courts, gives magistrates in certain counties jurisdiction in criminal cases, revises the duties of certain district and county attorneys and provides public access to the state court document database — if the state Supreme Court agrees,” the report stated. “Additionally, the law creates a code of professional responsibility to regulate entities overseen by the Texas Forensic Science Commission, revises the commission’s investigatory power and permits the commission to use state funds to train forensic analysts.”

The law requires that the protective order registry have protective orders for victims of sexual assault or abuse, stalking or trafficking and mandates the removal of certain vacated orders from the registry; and it extends the deadline for prosecutors to answer an application for a writ of habeas corpus filed after final conviction in a felony case without the death penalty, according to the Texas Tribune.

Senate Bill 1210, written by Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, and Bettencourt, requires that building codes allow the use of refrigerants, a component of air conditioning units, other than hydrofluorocarbons, so they comply with the federal Clean Air Act, according to the Texas Tribune.

“This law is in line with a movement in the United States and around the world to phase out the use of hydrofluorocarbons, chemical compounds of hydrogen, carbon and fluorine that erode the ozone layer and contribute to global warming,” the report stated.

“A Senate Research Center analysis of the law noted that a leading industry group, the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, supported the legislation. Major Texas manufacturers including Goodman and Chemours also supported it, the analysis found. The analysis said the transition away from hydrofluorocarbons includes ramping up the manufacturing of air conditioners that use other types of coolants, many of which can be manufactured in Texas.”