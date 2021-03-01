New statues mark 30th anniversary of Desert Storm’s end

When the Gulf War display is finished, the Lynn Stuart Pathway in Veterans Park will have 14 of the 18 planned sites completed with life-sized sculptures, which were all made by Lara. Each of the sites also include a panel with the history of the particular conflict on display.

“Just like all pieces, I hope for that particular war, it actually gives them some sense of history and explains what that war was about,” Lara said.

Bryan City Councilman Bobby Gutierrez was one of several local elected officials at the event. He said that few places have something like the pathway in Veterans Park, which he said speaks to the fact that the local community feels strongly about veterans.

The new statues hold a personal and special meaning to College Station City Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha, who said that her brother-in-law was in the Gulf War.

Cunha attended the statue dedication with her family, including two grandsons and her godson.

“It’s a good moment for the children to reflect and think about all the sacrifices behind what they take for granted,” Cunha said. “I am so grateful that the cities and the county have provided a place for those kinds of reflections, because otherwise it’s too easy to take for granted.”