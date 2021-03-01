New statues mark 30th anniversary of Desert Storm’s end

It was warm and breezy in College Station’s Veterans Park on Sunday afternoon when about 80 people joined together to celebrate the unveiling of the Gulf War statues.
The festivities at the Lynn Stuart Pathway military history trail, including renditions of the national anthem and God Bless the USA by the Brazos Valley Chorale, also marked the 30th anniversary of the end of the first war against Iraq called Desert Storm. The event closed with a rifle salute by the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Ross Volunteers and taps played by a Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band bugler.
The frst Persian Gulf War, most known as Operation Desert Storm, was a military operation under joint U.S. and Saudi Arabian command to free the emirate of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation, according to the informational display near the newly unveiled statues. The conflict began when Iraq seized Kuwait and its oil fields, threatening the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the West’s Persian Gulf oil supply, the display states.
Keynote speaker retired Army Gen. James D. Thurman, who was in Desert Storm, said it is important to remember people who died those 30 years ago.
“We will never forget them,” he said. “To this day, I remember some of the ones that we lost. And it’s something that you realize what sacrifice is about and what it means to families that are left behind. And we can never forget that. That’s why this park here is so special.”
Thurman retired after two four-star commands. He is a native of Marietta, Oklahoma, whose military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal, among many others. In 2015, Thurman was appointed to serve as one of eight commissioners on the National Commission on the Future of the U.S. Army.
The new Gulf War display statues are all on sand to represent what many who watched the war unfold on television remember seeing, said retired Lt. Gen. Randolph House, who serves as the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial president.
The display that was presented on Sunday is incomplete, but sculptor J. Payne Lara said it should be done by April.
So far, there is a life-size statue of a soldier walking in the sand, and a bas-relief style sculpture of a tank. Bas-relief is a technique in which a shallow sculpted portion of art remains attached to a solid background of the same material.
House said that many times soldiers were out ahead of the tanks, scouting the area. House was also in Desert Storm.
“This soldier, standing in the sea of sand, represents a whole bunch of soldiers who were out in that sand,” House said.
Four additional bas-relief style sculptures will be added to the area, including an F-117 Stealth fighter, an Apache attack helicopter, an amphibious armored vehicle and a naval frigate. On Sunday, sketches of the four upcoming sculptures were on display for event attendees to see.
When the Gulf War display is finished, the Lynn Stuart Pathway in Veterans Park will have 14 of the 18 planned sites completed with life-sized sculptures, which were all made by Lara. Each of the sites also include a panel with the history of the particular conflict on display.
“Just like all pieces, I hope for that particular war, it actually gives them some sense of history and explains what that war was about,” Lara said.
Bryan City Councilman Bobby Gutierrez was one of several local elected officials at the event. He said that few places have something like the pathway in Veterans Park, which he said speaks to the fact that the local community feels strongly about veterans.
The new statues hold a personal and special meaning to College Station City Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha, who said that her brother-in-law was in the Gulf War.
Cunha attended the statue dedication with her family, including two grandsons and her godson.
“It’s a good moment for the children to reflect and think about all the sacrifices behind what they take for granted,” Cunha said. “I am so grateful that the cities and the county have provided a place for those kinds of reflections, because otherwise it’s too easy to take for granted.”
During the ceremony, House presented Thurman with a photo of Veterans Park and a certificate saying that Thurman’s name is on the Louis L. Adams Memorial Plaza & Wall of Honor in Veterans Park.
A dedication ceremony for the War on Terror statue site will be held Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Other statue sites, which will be completed by 2026, include the Mexican Border Service, the China Relief Expedition, the Kosovo War and Expeditionary Operations like Grenada, Panama and the Dominican Republic. A memorial entrance will also be added in the future.
James Edge, a member of former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores’ staff, was at the Sunday dedication ceremony. He said such events demonstrate the commitment that locals have to veterans.
“We have so many veterans that live in this community,” Edge said, “so many veterans who have returned to this community — to have this asset available here to demonstrate the affection, the support and the gratitude of our community for veterans is a great thing.”
For more information on the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial and the Lynn Stuart Pathway military history trail, go to bvvm.org.