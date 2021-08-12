New railroad crossing coming to College Station as another closes

College Station will soon have a new railroad crossing at Deacon Drive and Wellborn Road.

The City Council approved a $5.7 million agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to construct the crossing and close an existing crossing at Cain Road and Wellborn Road. The project is meant to improve safety and mobility.

The project will be funded by the city.

Assistant Director of Capital Projects Emily Fisher said construction is expected to start in November and last 18 months.

The closing of the old crossing and the opening of the new crossing will happen simultaneously, Fisher said, most likely within a few hours of each other.

In her presentation to the City Council Thursday night, Fisher said this is a long-awaited and large capital project.

Multiple College Station City Council members said they were excited to see the project moving forward.

"It's very dangerous right now so I'm very happy to see that this is going to come to fruition," Councilman Dennis Maloney said, noting a recent car crash in the area.