New playground to come at Lincoln Recreation Center

New playground equipment to replace a set that is well beyond its lifespan will soon be on its way to the Lincoln Recreation Center.

The College Station City Council on Thursday approved an item that allows for funds to go toward the design of a new playground. In a presentation to the council, Community Development Analyst Raney Whitwell said playground equipment is usually replaced every 15 years but the equipment at the center is much older than that. She showed the council photographs of the facility, highlighting shortfalls including a piece of plywood that has been added to protect children from falling and ground surfacing that is peeling, creating a tripping hazard.

The replacement project will include the removal and replacement of the existing play equipment, surfacing and swings, as explained in the council agenda. The project will also call for the addition of seating and trash cans.

The item the council approved Thursday to get the ball rolling on the project was an amendment to the 2020 Action Plan that moved $22,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant administrative funding to public facility funds for the Lincoln Recreation Center project.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}