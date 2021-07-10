New playground to come at Lincoln Recreation Center

New playground equipment to replace a set that is well beyond its lifespan will soon be on its way to the Lincoln Recreation Center.
The College Station City Council on Thursday approved an item that allows for funds to go toward the design of a new playground. In a presentation to the council, Community Development Analyst Raney Whitwell said playground equipment is usually replaced every 15 years but the equipment at the center is much older than that. She showed the council photographs of the facility, highlighting shortfalls including a piece of plywood that has been added to protect children from falling and ground surfacing that is peeling, creating a tripping hazard.
The replacement project will include the removal and replacement of the existing play equipment, surfacing and swings, as explained in the council agenda. The project will also call for the addition of seating and trash cans.
The item the council approved Thursday to get the ball rolling on the project was an amendment to the 2020 Action Plan that moved $22,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant administrative funding to public facility funds for the Lincoln Recreation Center project.
An annual action plan describes projects, activities and a budget to be funded with community development grants that the city receives. When Community Development Block Grant funds, or CDBG funds, are used for public facilities, Whitwell said that they must be in low-income census tracts such as where the Lincoln Center is located.
The actual construction cost of the playground replacement project is expected to be about $235,925, which will be outlined in the upcoming fiscal year’s action plan. The city has $2.4 million of federal grant funds to spend this upcoming year, as shown in the action plan.
Many funds in the current fiscal year’s action plan were adjusted to be put primarily toward needs such as rental assistance to help people facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Director of Community Services Debbie Eller said in an interview last month that this year, the action plan is returning to normal with a wider array of items including a facade improvement program for business owners, shaded seating for a bus stop and this replacement of playground equipment at the Lincoln Recreation Center.
The action plan is accessible at cstx.gov.
Additional points of discussion at College Station’s Thursday night meeting included an overview of the city’s design and appearance standards under the Unified Development Ordinance and the adoption of standards of care for the Parks and Recreation Department’s elementary age youth recreational programs.
To view presentations from the meeting, go to blog.cstx.gov.