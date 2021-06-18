New leader selected for A&M diversity, equity and inclusion work

Texas A&M University’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts will now be overseen by senior professor Frank Ashley, who said multiple positions he has held in his three decades at the school have prepared him well for this new task.

Ashley, senior associate dean for academic affairs at The Bush School of Government & Public Service, has had 10 different titles over his years at A&M, including working in the admissions office and serving as vice chancellor for diversity and recruitment for the A&M System.

Being selected for the new role is an honor, Ashley said.

“It’s nice when people think that you can make a difference,” he explained, “so I hope I can make a difference.”

In January, the Texas A&M System Board of Regents approved a four-year, $24.75 million plan to address diversity. The action plan was a direct response to needs identified in a report by the 45-member Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that former President Michael K. Young initiated last year. The action plan outlines several goals, including increasing the number of scholarship recipients and fellowship participants for certain programs and efforts aimed to increase diversity in the school’s faculty and student populations.