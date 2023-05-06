If you don’t know it’s there, the Edge community is just a little blip in the road these days.

There’s not even a blinking light to stop traffic in the rural community nestled in the northeast corner of Brazos County off F.M. 974.

Yet, Edge was once a thriving farming and ranching town in the first half of the 20th century with a melting pot of settlers. Last Saturday, the community added a historical marker in front of the Edge General Store to commemorate the community and what remains of the past.

“[I’m] really proud to be the caretaker of it because little communities like this are disappearing and if you don’t have something to commemorate it, after a while it disappears,” said Teresa Bordeau, owner of the Edge General Store and an Edge community native.

Commemorating a community

Bryan city councilman James Edge has lived in the town he’s an elected official in for almost 50 years. Yet, he had never been to the Edge General Store until last Saturday’s dedication.

About a week before the dedication, Edge received an email about the event. When Edge saw it, he said he immediately thought he had to be there. So he and his wife took the drive down Tabor Road and spent Saturday morning in the community named after his family.

“To see the community that bears my forefather’s name, that there are people out there that still remember that, people that consider it a community that they want to be a part of … just to see there’s people out there that still remember that heritage that my family at one time was a part of was quite moving,” Edge said.

Warren Lee Edge, James Edge’s great-grandfather, was the first of six siblings to settle in Edge in 1866.

Coming from Georgia as a Civil War veteran, Warren Lee and his wife, Jane, bought land to farm and raise their family. As James understands it, it took a considerable amount of time for the Edges to cross the Navasota River. Once they did, the family ventured less than 10 miles to settle. Warren Lee then sent for his two brothers — William, a storekeeper, and John, a physician. Later, their three sisters and their families migrated from Georgia to Texas, too.

“From there, the community sort of grew and flourished,” Edge said.

The community was more than the Edge family, though.

According to research done by Edge resident Thena Parrott to obtain the historical marker, people migrated to Edge from England, Ireland, Germany, Czechoslovakia, Africa and other places. Most people were farmers or tenant farmers and grew corn, cotton, wheat, oats and rye. Many bartered goods at the Edge General Store, which opened in the 1890s.

In 1894, Edge was incorporated as a town when John Edge established a post office inside the Edge General Store. He had originally wanted to name the town after his daughter, Maude, but there was already another town in state with that name.

During the early 20th century, Edge had three stores, a blacksmith stop, two cotton gins, a sawmill, four churches and three schools. But Edge High School burned in 1940 and students were later sent to Kurten. When the post office closed in 1957, the town became a community again. As the historical marker states, by the 1970s, the once booming farm town became a quiet, rural community. To Edge’s knowledge, there are no Edges still living in the community.

“You have these little communities like Tabor and Edge and Kurten,” Edge said. “Those were just families. You had the Kurten family and you had the Edge family and the Tabor family. So the communities that grew up around them, eventually they would have a store, a school and they became little communities to grow and prosper, ultimately to be swallowed up by Kurten and Bryan. But those were thriving little communities that started out as just families that had settled in those general areas.”

Parrott didn’t grow up in Edge, but spent summers in the community visiting her grandparents. She said she remembers walking with her grandfather to the Edge General Store to get ice cream. When she and her husband decided to move to Edge about 10 years ago, they stood on the back porch of their current home during a tour. When Parrott looked across the field, she said she could see her grandparents' old house still standing.

“Many of us have been brought back by God’s will or fate, whatever you want to call it,” Parrott said.

After the dedication, James Edge stuck around and ordered a double cheeseburger on the general store’s jalapeno sourdough bun. He had heard they were legendary and noted it didn’t disappoint.

“It was worth the drive for sure,” Edge said. “And I said when I was there, it’s the first time I was there, but it will not be the last.”

Making the marker

The process to get the historical marker took about two years, Parrott said. She noted it was a way to document the historical significance of Edge and its many families of settlers.

Around $1,875 was raised through private donations to pay for the state-owned, cast-iron marker, Parrott said. Fundraising was done in short order. Then came waiting from the Texas Historical Commission to get the actual marker.

Hours of research was done by Parrott to gather correct information and corroborate history passed down by word-of-mouth and hearsay. She went to the Carnegie Library in Bryan to utilize their resources, looked at old newspaper clippings, and even pulled information from a book her cousin wrote about Benchley and a thesis about early Brazos County done by a student at the University of Texas.

Eventually, she submitted an eight-page application for the marker that gave an overview of the community and its historical significance.

“A lot of good information is out there,” Parrott said. “It just took some pulling together.”

Along the way, Parrott and others learned new things about their community. Parrott said one of her biggest takeaways was how long it took segregation to die in the town. Bordeau said she didn’t realize how diverse the community was.

“I didn’t think about the different ethnicities,” Bordeau said. “I never looked at it like that. This was just Edge and these were my neighbors. So I didn’t realize how many different cultures were in this little bitty community.”

Bordeau herself said she had done some digging in the past and heard many stories from older customers who have now passed.

“I think any thread we can hold onto where history is concerned is important,” Bordeau said, “especially these little communities.”

Holding onto what remains

Dick Doriocourt was once known as “The Eggman” in Bryan-College Station.

He came to Edge from Pearland in 1949, originally to play football and go to school at Texas A&M University. His father wanted him to become an egg farmer, though, and when he was building his first hen house, he cut his hand, which cost him the chance to go to school.

When Doriocourt came to Edge, he lived in a tent. He’d later say how the scorpions and ticks were terrible. Eventually, an elderly woman across the road took him in and helped him settle.

Doriocourt eventually grew his business, White Giant Egg Company, to sell all around town and surrounding counties, including Piggly Wiggly stores, Kettle restaurants, Italian grocery stories, mini marts and the Edge General Store. His daughter, Teresa, would go with him on his routes sometimes.

“If they had eggs, they were more than likely my dad’s,” Bordeau said.

For 40 years, Edge General Store had two owners — Frank Rychlik and Charles Payne. When Payne tragically died in a tractor accident on Texas OSR while coming home in late 1967, his family tried to keep the store open, but closed it in early 1968. Payne’s son was a veterinarian and used the building, full of old store goods, to hold household items and veterinarian items.

Meanwhile, Bordeau had moved away from her hometown community. She was a store owner in Spring and later Marshall, but returned to Edge in 2003. She eyeballed the land where the general store was and eventually bought it in 2007.

“This was all that was left and I didn’t want to see it get torn down,” Bordeau said. “It was kind of on a hope and a prayer. I didn’t know what this thing would do and I wanted it to stay alive.”

Over half of the store’s traffic is from out-of-towners, Bordeau estimated. The Edge General Store has been featured in Southern Living magazine as a general store in the south to visit.

Yet, the store’s slogan is “Where Friends Meet.” Bordeau said it rings true and the general store has allowed neighbors to meet each other. One man always comes in and orders a chocolate shake.

“We know when he walks in, that’s what he wants,” Bordeau said. “We don’t even have to ask. We just start making it.”

Back in the store’s earlier years, Bordeau noted people would sit on the front porch and tell fish tales. During the winter, conversations continued inside around a wood-burning stove. Part of the historical marker’s base is a salvaged part of the store’s chimney.

“For me, it was a tremendous honor because, as important as the history is, to me, it almost ensures that at least this will continue after I’m gone,” Bordeau said of having the historical marker. “Or hopefully it will continue after I’m gone.”