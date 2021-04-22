New Goodwill location in Bryan opens its doors

Wittmer said the organization also partners with a variety of area organizations and businesses to hold job fairs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heart of Texas Goodwill is headquartered in Waco and covers Brazos and 19 other Texas counties. Wittmer said Heart of Texas has been in Bryan since 1992. Heart of Texas Goodwill also has employment facilities, formally called Job Connection Centers, in Waco, Temple, Killeen, Belton, Harker Heights and College Station.

The line to enter the retail portion of the facility formed before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday; by 10 a.m., when the opening ceremony began, the line to enter the store exceeded 100 people and weaved through the parking lot. By 10:45 a.m., the checkout line was more than 50 people long, with patrons also looking at a wide variety of items.

Brewer, in an interview inside the store, said the new location can and will play a role in increasing employment and opportunity in the county and region.