New Goodwill location in Bryan opens its doors

With long lines, festive music and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries on Wednesday morning opened its new Bryan location, which includes a retail store, a donation center and an area for job-related skill-building opportunities and connections.
Heart of Texas broke ground on the 24,000-square-foot facility on Boonville Road on a cold morning in February 2020.
“About a year later, with a little bit of time, a whole lot of hard work and some good old-fashioned fundraising, we’re here standing in front of this beautiful, brand-new Heart of Texas Goodwill Store and Job Connection Center,” Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glen Brewer said to open the festivities Wednesday morning.
Heart of Texas Goodwill CEO Shannon Wittmer outlined the range of services offered at the new location.
“Goodwill has been around a long time, and everyone recognizes that Goodwill is a really great place to find treasures or to bring your gently used items — but we are so much more than just a retail store. We are in the business of helping people reach their full potential through the power of work,” Wittmer said. “We are offering job placement assistance and helping people write resumes and to look for open jobs that fit their skill set; we’re working on their interview skill techniques; and we’re offering retention services training on those soft skills to help employees keep those jobs.”
Wittmer said the organization also partners with a variety of area organizations and businesses to hold job fairs.
Heart of Texas Goodwill is headquartered in Waco and covers Brazos and 19 other Texas counties. Wittmer said Heart of Texas has been in Bryan since 1992. Heart of Texas Goodwill also has employment facilities, formally called Job Connection Centers, in Waco, Temple, Killeen, Belton, Harker Heights and College Station.
The line to enter the retail portion of the facility formed before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday; by 10 a.m., when the opening ceremony began, the line to enter the store exceeded 100 people and weaved through the parking lot. By 10:45 a.m., the checkout line was more than 50 people long, with patrons also looking at a wide variety of items.
Brewer, in an interview inside the store, said the new location can and will play a role in increasing employment and opportunity in the county and region.
“Even right now, we’re hearing from all of our [Chamber] members that as we’re opening back up, there is a need to hire people to service the businesses open, and people are having trouble doing it,” Brewer said. “It is a very real problem — a whole lot of our retail businesses are having trouble finding people — so to have a place like this, where there’s people who want to work and can be trained and get whatever education needed, it solves so many different problems.”
JaCody Construction LP built the new facility, and its leaders were recognized Wednesday morning for their work.
Meghan Holder, vice president for human resources, said the facility is still hiring and will have 25-30 retail employees once it is fully staffed. Denise Whitsel, vice president of mission advancement, said the new location employs one “success coach” for its teaching and other service programs and may hire a second person in that area depending on the level of foot traffic.
The former Bryan location on Texas Avenue permanently closed in recent days, while the College Station location remains open. The new Goodwill building’s address is 2710 Boonville Road in Bryan. The store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.