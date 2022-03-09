New five-story apartment complex coming to Downtown Bryan

Downtown Bryan is expanding to have its first multi-use development in nearly 100 years, according to Bryan-College Station Modern CEO Chris Lawrence.

The groundbreaking of Jordan’s Lofts Apartments at 501 North Main Street in Downtown Bryan took place Friday afternoon where city officials and community members gathered to dig in to the new 48,000 square-foot complex.

“We have been working on this project since 2016 when we got the land after buying it from the city,” Lawrence said. “It has been difficult, but we persevered. This project and what it means to the North end of Bryan … is really about keeping Downtown Bryan moving forward and not looking back.”

He said after moving to Bryan he wanted to create a space that felt like home where he had close access to his everyday needs.

“I wanted a place where I could walk out the door and go to the grocery store and head to the Village Café,” he said. “I just needed a place that had the diversity that I needed in my life.”

He said he and his BCS Modern partner, René Graham, realized the new apartment complex will be a place for locals to enjoy the downtown and feel comfort in the growing area. Caliber Co. of Bryan and Guarantee Bank and Trust of Bryan are also equity partners in the project.

There will be 48 loft apartments in the five-story building; the first floor has 6,500 square feet of retail space available, and the second floor features a dog park where residents can take their pets outside.

“We already have some people interested in the first-floor retail space, but personally I want to put a restaurant or two down there,” he said. “But I am up for whatever downtown needs, because we aren’t going to take anything that isn’t the best for downtown.”

The apartments are the first phase of over 200,000 square feet of development for the north end of Bryan. Lawrence said the next phases include a graffiti park on the north side of the building and a sculpture park on the opposite side.

“We are looking at a long-term goal, and to keep a community you need culture and art to be a component in that,” he said. “Every project BCS Modern does has art and culture, because that is what gives sustainability beyond reason in Bryan.”

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said he was delighted to see more expansion to downtown.

“This is just another domino to follow Downtown Bryan, and another step in the growth of interesting places. There is nothing wrong with putting in a strip mall, but it is nice to build neat places,” he said. “For BCS Modern, this is now their sixth project over many years of really helping to build an interesting model of downtown. You have to mix historic buildings in with new buildings to make this work, and when you are thoughtful in how you are building modern buildings in a historic downtown, you get BCS Modern.”

Nelson said everyone involved in the project has worked together to see a clear vision for the future of Downtown Bryan.

“The general contractors’ integrity has been great to where they have been investing tons of time to get to know and understand our downtown. It is like we are doing a movie and the actors are investing to go meet the people that are presenting long before they ever get going with it, and that is how I feel this partnership is,” he said. “I know it is going to be a big success, and we are just really excited for Aggieland to have another interesting place to have in downtown to live, work and play.”

The apartments are proposed to be completed by late spring 2023.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.