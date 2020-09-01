New First Down Park in College Station honors Red Cashion

A park to pay tribute to longtime NFL referee Red Cashion was unveiled last week last week at Lake Walk in College Station.
First Down Park features plaques and benches that contain quotes from Red and Lou Cashion, as well as various authors, that encourage guests to consider the legacy they want to leave behind.
Cashion served as a referee in the NFL for 25 years, and was a resident of Traditions. He was the recipient of many local community service awards, including Brazos County Volunteer of the Year in 1972 and Brazos County Citizen of the Year in 1994.
The park was dedicated Aug. 25 at a small gathering that included the Cashion family, including his children Jim, Joyce, Shelly and Sharon. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum and family friends Barry Nelson and Cal McNeil were also in attendance.
The park, which features a football-shaped centerpiece, is located on Health Science Center Parkway between Viasat and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.
