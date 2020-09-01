 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New First Down Park in College Station honors Red Cashion
0 comments

New First Down Park in College Station honors Red Cashion

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

A park to pay tribute to longtime NFL referee Red Cashion was unveiled last week last week at Lake Walk in College Station.

First Down Park features plaques and benches that contain quotes from Red and Lou Cashion, as well as various authors, that encourage guests to consider the legacy they want to leave behind. 

Cashion served as a referee in the  NFL for 25 years, and was a resident of Traditions. He was the recipient of many local community service awards, including Brazos County Volunteer of the Year in 1972 and Brazos County Citizen of the Year in 1994.

The park was dedicated Aug. 25 at a small gathering that included the Cashion family, including his children Jim, Joyce, Shelly and Sharon. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum and family friends Barry Nelson and Cal McNeil were also in attendance.

The park, which features a football-shaped centerpiece, is located on Health Science Center Parkway between Viasat and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert