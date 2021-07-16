New exhibit dedicated to Vietnam veterans opens Saturday at GI Museum

A new exhibit at the Museum of the American GI aims to bring recognition to the Vietnam veterans who did not receive a warm welcome home after their service.
“It’s time for us to tell them, ‘Thank you for the service that you gave,’” said Leisha Mullins, the museum’s co-founder. “We’re not trying to retell the story of the Vietnam conflict; rather, what we are doing is we’re telling the stories of the veterans, and we’re using, as much as possible, their words, telling it from their perspective.”
The exhibit includes information from interviews conducted by Bill Youngkin for The Eagle, Tom Turbiville for KAMU-TV and by museum staff.
Each veteran experienced the war differently based on where and when they served, and many were proud of their service, Mullins said, but one commonality among the stories was the negative reception they received when they got home.
Some arrived at the airport to protesters, she said, and one told the story of seeing a mother move her young son away once she realized the boy was waving at him.
She said she hopes people will read about their experiences, think about it and gain a new perspective, regardless of whether they agreed with the politics surrounding the conflict.
Each veteran featured in the exhibit resided in the Brazos Valley area.
In addition to the veterans’ stories, the exhibit features a river patrol boat, an M50 Ontos tank used by the U.S. Marine Corps, an M113 armored personnel carrier and a Vietnam-era Cobra helicopter dedicated to Capt. Robert Acklen, who graduated from Texas A&M and flew a Cobra.
The exhibit was originally scheduled to open last year, but COVID-19 delayed it, Mullins said. The delay allowed for the museum to complete the restoration of vehicles that will be on display.
The exhibit will also feature items owned by prisoners of war and that represent the POW experience during the war, something the museum has never displayed before, Mullins said. The collection was put together with help from the family of Lt. Col. Alton Meyer, a Texas A&M graduate who was a POW for five years in Vietnam and died in 2017 at the age of 79. The collection includes a door from the Hanoi Hilton, clothes the POWs wore home and some items they were given during captivity.
The exhibit is expected to be open through the end of September, but it may be extended.
As she has heard the stories of the Vietnam veterans, Mullins said, she was struck by what they accomplished.
“You know, we always say the World War II generation’s the greatest generation; well, I will tell you that these people that served in Vietnam, they’re pretty fabulous too,” she said.
The exhibit will open with a special ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m. and then will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Vietnam veterans will receive free admission this weekend. Regular admission prices are $6 for adults, $5 for veterans and current members of the military, and $4 for children younger than 11; children 4 and younger are free. For more information, go to americangimuseum.org.