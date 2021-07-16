New exhibit dedicated to Vietnam veterans opens Saturday at GI Museum

A new exhibit at the Museum of the American GI aims to bring recognition to the Vietnam veterans who did not receive a warm welcome home after their service.

“It’s time for us to tell them, ‘Thank you for the service that you gave,’” said Leisha Mullins, the museum’s co-founder. “We’re not trying to retell the story of the Vietnam conflict; rather, what we are doing is we’re telling the stories of the veterans, and we’re using, as much as possible, their words, telling it from their perspective.”

The exhibit includes information from interviews conducted by Bill Youngkin for The Eagle, Tom Turbiville for KAMU-TV and by museum staff.

Each veteran experienced the war differently based on where and when they served, and many were proud of their service, Mullins said, but one commonality among the stories was the negative reception they received when they got home.

Some arrived at the airport to protesters, she said, and one told the story of seeing a mother move her young son away once she realized the boy was waving at him.

She said she hopes people will read about their experiences, think about it and gain a new perspective, regardless of whether they agreed with the politics surrounding the conflict.