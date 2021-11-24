New COVID-19 death reported in Brazos County

Another Brazos County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said the woman who died had been hospitalized. She was in her 60s. To date, 364 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began, according to county records.

Health officials reported 22 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 222. The number of active cases in the county peaked in September at 2,966 before dropping to a low of 123 cases in early November. The number of active cases in the county has risen daily since Nov. 10.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,326 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 29 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,740 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.