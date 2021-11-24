New COVID-19 death reported in Brazos County

Another Brazos County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said the woman who died had been hospitalized. She was in her 60s. To date, 364 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began, according to county records.
Health officials reported 22 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 222. The number of active cases in the county peaked in September at 2,966 before dropping to a low of 123 cases in early November. The number of active cases in the county has risen daily since Nov. 10.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,326 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 29 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,740 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 3.75% on Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8% on Wednesday.
Health officials said 416,369 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,700 total probable cases.