New Brazos County jail administrator vows professional approach

“We’re not just holding people here. We’re trying to work with them, because most of the people here, they will be released. They live in our community, they’re our neighbors, and so, if we can, we want people to be better when they leave here than when they came in,” Stuart said. “That’s not always possible, but we should be doing everything we can.”

Stuart said it has been a privilege to work under Kirk and Dicky’s leadership and said their work has helped him “get off to a really good start” in his new role. He is also committed, he said, to ensuring that jail employees have what they need to be successful.

Dicky, who will be sworn in as the county’s new sheriff on Jan. 1, said he looks forward to working with Stuart and believes the community can trust Stuart’s preparation and vision for the role.

“I have full faith and confidence in his ability — that he’s prepared himself in his previous role as a lieutenant to take on this responsibility,” said Dicky, who had served as the county’s jail administrator since 1997 before being elected sheriff. “People can expect for the jail to continue to be run professionally, and that he is a proponent of ongoing professional training.”