New Brazos County jail administrator vows professional approach

Kevin Stuart, who has worked for 19 years in the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, was recently appointed to replace Sheriff-elect Wayne Dicky as Brazos County jail administrator.
Outgoing Sheriff Chris Kirk appointed Stuart to the post a few weeks ago.
Stuart, 41, told The Eagle last week that he most wants county residents to know that the jail will be professionally run — with ongoing training, inspection and oversight — and that those imprisoned in the jail will be treated well.
“We’re dedicated to re-entry, and to treating people with respect and dignity,” Stuart said.
Stuart is a Bryan High School graduate who is the immediate past president of the Texas Jail Association. He and his wife, Jessica, have one daughter, who is at Sam Houston State University.
“I feel like I’m truly blessed. The way I was raised is that my parents were always helping others,” Stuart said. “There’s something about knowing how important a jail is to a community — which some folks may not realize — and it’s very satisfying at the end of the day knowing that something you’re doing is not just a job, but has some kind of importance in our daily lives. To be asked to serve in a leadership role is even more of an honor to me.”
Stuart said that mental health support is a challenge that sometimes falls to sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement personnel due to a lack of other resources. He highlighted the office’s Crisis Intervention Team and relationships with local and regional mental health experts as examples of the jail and sheriff’s office’s commitment to a holistic and multifaceted approach.
“We’re not just holding people here. We’re trying to work with them, because most of the people here, they will be released. They live in our community, they’re our neighbors, and so, if we can, we want people to be better when they leave here than when they came in,” Stuart said. “That’s not always possible, but we should be doing everything we can.”
Stuart said it has been a privilege to work under Kirk and Dicky’s leadership and said their work has helped him “get off to a really good start” in his new role. He is also committed, he said, to ensuring that jail employees have what they need to be successful.
Dicky, who will be sworn in as the county’s new sheriff on Jan. 1, said he looks forward to working with Stuart and believes the community can trust Stuart’s preparation and vision for the role.
“I have full faith and confidence in his ability — that he’s prepared himself in his previous role as a lieutenant to take on this responsibility,” said Dicky, who had served as the county’s jail administrator since 1997 before being elected sheriff. “People can expect for the jail to continue to be run professionally, and that he is a proponent of ongoing professional training.”
A press release indicated that Stuart has worked in multiple areas of the jail, and worked previously as the support lieutenant supervising the transportation division, training division and crisis intervention team. He is also the agency’s Prison Rape Elimination Act coordinator.
“He shares my commitment to programs, understanding that when people are successful after release, it makes our community safer,” Dicky said of Stuart.
Among other distinctions, Stuart recently received the national designation of certified jail manager by the American Jail Association. He is one of 27 certified jail managers in Texas.
Currently, there are just over 500 people in the county jail. The number of inmates in the jail, reported each week to the county’s commissioners, has been lower since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In summer 2019, the number of people in the jail neared 700 at times.
There are about 190 jail employees, Stuart said.
Brazos County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jim Stewart, in a Zoom interview last week, praised Stuart and said they have worked together for years. Stewart noted Stuart’s statewide leadership with the Texas Jail Association but said that such involvement has never distracted from his work in Brazos County.
Stewart, who is retiring next month after eight years with the sheriff’s office, said he believes the Brazos County Detention Center, under Stuart’s leadership, will build on the foundation laid out by Dicky.
“Kevin is innovative, he’s a thinker, he likes to process different ideas, and he’s a people person who also is willing to say when you’ve crossed the line,” Stewart said. “He’s a leader.”
