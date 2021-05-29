New Brazos County 911 program aims to speed emergency response

Brazos County emergency officials unveiled a new program Friday morning that gives county residents, particularly those living in rural areas, the opportunity to opt in to providing detailed instructions such as gate codes and directions for when first responders are called to their properties.
Rick Wagner, captain of the Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department, said that having information to open gates or make the correct turns at forks can save precious minutes when responding to emergencies. District 2’s VFD serves 137 square miles in the northeast portion of Brazos County.
Laura Blackburn, the Brazos County 911 system’s associate director, said property owners can enter into the online system information such as gate codes, property layout data and emergency contact information. Blackburn and Wagner said county residents may also call 911’s nonemergency hotline to enter their information.
Blackburn developed a process that takes the access information and automatically uploads it to the dispatch system when a call is generated. Blackburn and Wagner explained that the new system takes away the need for follow-up calls from first responders to residents for access codes or precise directions on long and winding driveways.
“Once stored in the system, the information will auto-load to the dispatch call ticket so that volunteer fire personnel will see it on initial dispatch,” Wagner said. “We’re picking that whole process up and streamlining it — and saving dispatch the time of answering calls from citizens trying to input their information, so they can focus on 911 calls.”
Blackburn and Wagner noted that follow-up calls have been challenging because of iffy cell service in some rural areas, and that sometimes dismantling (and later reassembling) gates has proven to be the most time-efficient option.
“Anyone in the county can use it — it’s not just for the rural areas,” Blackburn said. She said the secure form can be updated as information changes. Blackburn said clear address signage and directions can make a big difference in terms of effective emergency response.
Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford said Wagner approached him several months ago about the program. Ford, whose precinct is largely rural, enthusiastically lent his support on Friday morning.
“We’re so excited about this program because it does give better access to 911 services, and as county commissioner, I want to encourage our county’s residents to use this system. I think it’s going to cut response time on emergencies,” Ford said.
To log in, visit info.bc911.org, or call or text 979-779-0911 to reach the county’s nonemergency hotline.