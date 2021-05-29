New Brazos County 911 program aims to speed emergency response

Brazos County emergency officials unveiled a new program Friday morning that gives county residents, particularly those living in rural areas, the opportunity to opt in to providing detailed instructions such as gate codes and directions for when first responders are called to their properties.

Rick Wagner, captain of the Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department, said that having information to open gates or make the correct turns at forks can save precious minutes when responding to emergencies. District 2’s VFD serves 137 square miles in the northeast portion of Brazos County.

Laura Blackburn, the Brazos County 911 system’s associate director, said property owners can enter into the online system information such as gate codes, property layout data and emergency contact information. Blackburn and Wagner said county residents may also call 911’s nonemergency hotline to enter their information.

Blackburn developed a process that takes the access information and automatically uploads it to the dispatch system when a call is generated. Blackburn and Wagner explained that the new system takes away the need for follow-up calls from first responders to residents for access codes or precise directions on long and winding driveways.

