New Brazos Center website offers direct registration for COVID-19 vaccinations

Thirteen Brazos County locations will receive doses of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, including Baylor Scott & White — College Station, which will receive 2,000 doses. Several St. Joseph Health locations also will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Brazos Center hub will administer Moderna doses next week, Stewart said.

Dr. Kia Parsi, St. Joseph Health’s chief medical officer, said Friday that area residents should trust all three available vaccines.

Some have wondered if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, both of which have efficacy rates at or near 95%. Parsi explained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested more recently, at a time when virus variants were circulating. In the U.S., its vaccine was found to be 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 illness, and 100% in terms of hospitalizations or deaths during trials.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is one dose, is still very effective — more effective than what we typically see with the flu vaccine,” Parsi said. “I would recommend people get whatever vaccine is available to them. I think they’re all very effective.”