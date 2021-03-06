New Brazos Center website offers direct registration for COVID-19 vaccinations

Brazos Center vaccine hub organizers have launched a vaccination website at which area residents will be able to directly set up appointments. The website is currently live, and residents in inoculation phases 1a and 1b may sign up beginning at 10 a.m. Monday to receive a vaccine at the hub.
Hub officials plan to administer 5,000 first doses and 2,300 second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week, according to Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart.
Stewart said the new website, brazoshub.com, will replace the existing St. Joseph Health online wait list. The current list access closed Thursday night, and all remaining people on the list who were in either 1a or 1b category received emails Friday offering them an opportunity to sign up for an appointment at the vaccine hub next week.
“We wanted to have everything in one spot, and we wanted to enhance the transparency of the appointment process,” Stewart said Friday. He said he received numerous questions from people confused about the wait list, and the new website allows people to sign up for appointment times directly and on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Stewart said people also will be able to sign up by calling 979-703-1545 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each weekday. The United Way operates that hotline. On subsequent weeks, the vaccine hub website will post available appointments at 10 a.m. Fridays.
Thirteen Brazos County locations will receive doses of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, including Baylor Scott & White — College Station, which will receive 2,000 doses. Several St. Joseph Health locations also will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Brazos Center hub will administer Moderna doses next week, Stewart said.
Dr. Kia Parsi, St. Joseph Health’s chief medical officer, said Friday that area residents should trust all three available vaccines.
Some have wondered if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, both of which have efficacy rates at or near 95%. Parsi explained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested more recently, at a time when virus variants were circulating. In the U.S., its vaccine was found to be 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 illness, and 100% in terms of hospitalizations or deaths during trials.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is one dose, is still very effective — more effective than what we typically see with the flu vaccine,” Parsi said. “I would recommend people get whatever vaccine is available to them. I think they’re all very effective.”
Stewart estimated that the county would move on to its next vaccination phase sometime in April. Parsi said about 30,000 people in Brazos County have so far received at least one vaccine dose. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that about 12,000 people in Brazos County have been fully vaccinated.
“We want to vaccinate as many more as we can, but even vaccinating 30,000 has, I think, made a difference in preventing the spread of the disease,” Parsi said.
Statewide, 2.23 million Texans are now fully vaccinated, and 4.05 million people have received at least one dose. Next week, more than 1 million first doses and 457,000 second doses will be sent to providers across the state. According to the Department of State Health Services, the increase is largely due to a supply of 245,200 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to the state.
DSHS said that statewide, 48% of adults 65 years old and older have received at least one dose.
Locations in Grimes, Robertson, Madison, Leon, Washington and Milam counties will receive vaccine allotments next week. To learn more, visit https://www.dshs.texas.gov.