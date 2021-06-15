New book explores George H.W. Bush's post-presidential years

Former President George H.W. Bush’s post-presidential life is the subject of a new book written by his longtime chief of staff.
Jean Becker worked for nearly 25 years as Bush’s chief of staff following his four years as the nation’s commander-in-chief, from March 1994 until Bush’s death Nov. 30, 2018. Bush would have turned 97 on Saturday. She wrote The Man I Knew: The Amazing Story of George H. W. Bush’s Post-Presidency during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and it made its debut earlier this month.
"It’s a very behind-the-scenes look at how a man who used to be the leader of the free world spends his post-presidency, and it’s a behind the scenes look not only at his life, but also the office of a former president," Becker said in a Zoom interview with The Eagle. "There are a lot of stories about things we did wrong, some of the things we definitely did right, and a lot of funny stories about President Bush."
The book looks at the late former president’s philanthropic work, his friendships with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and some of his reflections and advice on a range of topics.
Bush’s much-chronicled love for Texas A&M University is also featured in the book, as is the Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the Bush School of Government and Public Service, Becker said. With a laugh, Becker said every so often, Bush tried to talk his wife into moving to Bryan-College Station on a full-time basis.
"Even though he obviously did not attend A&M, he just loved everything about it, especially the sense of service," she said. "He’d given a number of speeches there and he just felt a connection to A&M. One of the things that was really important to him in figuring out where to put the library is that he wanted a school of public service, and Texas A&M was very open to that."
Becker initially came to Houston in 1993 to help former First Lady Barbara Bush with her memoirs. One year later, she said, a six-month interim job as the newly former president’s chief of staff turned into a 25-year role.
She described the first year or so after his electoral loss to Clinton as particularly tough for Bush.
"He was quiet that year and introspective. He really wanted to give serious thought to what he would do post-presidency," Becker said. She said he wrote memos to himself, some of which are included in the book. Becker said in the first year after losing the election, Bush’s mom died, his dog died and his boat was damaged.
"He wrote, 'What else could possibly go wrong in my life?" Becker recalled. "But he had too much energy, he knew how to live life with joy, and I think he woke up one day and thought to himself, 'I’m back,' and we were off and running."
Becker said the COVID-19 pandemic helped her finish the book more quickly. She said readers can expect to find numerous stories and anecdotes, reflections of life and service, and more.
"President Bush left us a blueprint for how to live life," Becker said. "One of the most important things that I learned from him — and this has a lot to do with the Bush School of Government and Public Service, and why that school is so important to him — is he truly had a servant's heart, and how important it is to serve others."