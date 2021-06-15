New book explores George H.W. Bush's post-presidential years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Even though he obviously did not attend A&M, he just loved everything about it, especially the sense of service," she said. "He’d given a number of speeches there and he just felt a connection to A&M. One of the things that was really important to him in figuring out where to put the library is that he wanted a school of public service, and Texas A&M was very open to that."

Becker initially came to Houston in 1993 to help former First Lady Barbara Bush with her memoirs. One year later, she said, a six-month interim job as the newly former president’s chief of staff turned into a 25-year role.

She described the first year or so after his electoral loss to Clinton as particularly tough for Bush.

"He was quiet that year and introspective. He really wanted to give serious thought to what he would do post-presidency," Becker said. She said he wrote memos to himself, some of which are included in the book. Becker said in the first year after losing the election, Bush’s mom died, his dog died and his boat was damaged.

"He wrote, 'What else could possibly go wrong in my life?" Becker recalled. "But he had too much energy, he knew how to live life with joy, and I think he woke up one day and thought to himself, 'I’m back,' and we were off and running."