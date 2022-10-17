New art exhibition, Questionable Foods, on display at Reynolds Gallery

A new art exhibition, Questionable Foods, opened at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center last Wednesday. The exhibition will be on display until Feb. 25, 2023.

Questionable Foods focuses on the commercial side of the food industry, specifically foods that have questionable nutritional value. The exhibition features brightly-colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging, such as cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans.

“The intent is to not shame people away from these foods,” said Mary Compton. “The way it’s presented is very fun and whimsical, so it also kind of makes it easier to talk about as an issue.”

Kathleen Elliot is a California-based artist and creator of the Questionable Foods exhibition. Elliot said she first learned about genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in foods almost a decade ago and began to make art centered on food issues.

Elliot hopes her work can urge visitors to consider what they eat and bring attention to food manufacturers to produce healthier foods. Although Elliot said the exhibition discusses the issue of what is in foods, she noted she also hopes visitors enjoy the art pieces and said they are fun.

“I hope they will look at the art and see foods that they eat and say, ‘Hey, wait a minute. I ate that food. Why is it in this exhibition? Why is this questionable? What is it about this food that this artist is saying, hey you should question what you’re eating here.’ I hope people will be inspired to start learning about nutrition and health,” Elliot said.

Students in the MSC Visual Arts Committee selected the exhibition to be displayed in the Reynolds Gallery since it is a student-curated space. MSC VAC Chair Elise Hurry said the VAC likes to bring exhibits of interest to A&M’s student body that also bring awareness to topics and allow students to form their own opinions through education.

“Showcasing art through sculpture and collage is a unique way to bring the topic of nutrition and marketing into conversations around campus,” Hurry said of the Questionable Foods exhibition.

Compton said the MSC VAC found the Questionable Foods exhibition from a touring company they had worked with before that represents a number of artists, mostly in the southwest region of the country.

“The students just really responded to the work,” Compton said. “They responded to the message about addressing nutrition, and food deserts, and obesity, and how all of the food industry is marketed to children and built around convenience. So, they liked that message, but they also liked the work itself because it’s very colorful, it’s kind of pop-arty and it’s visually interesting.”

The Reynolds Gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open to the public with free admission Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit vac.tamu.edu.