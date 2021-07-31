New Aggie student-athletes learn the importance of selfless service

Freshman student-athletes from Texas A&M University demonstrated selfless service this week while working on Habitat for Humanity houses in Bryan.
The afternoon of service was part of a program aimed at helping new student-athletes get to know the community before starting their freshman year. The program focuses on academic preparation, mental health, health and wellness, campus resources and the Aggie core values, particularly selfless service and giving back to the community.
“Understanding and living by the core values of Texas A&M is something that makes being a student at A&M really special, and so anything that we can do to make sure our student-athletes value them as well and understand the importance of their role as a student in the A&M community is always going to be a win for us,” said Amanda Hernandez, assistant athletics director for student-athlete engagement. “Our hope is that our student athletes are great ambassadors of Texas A&M University, not just while they’re a student-athlete, but forever.”
Over the course of Thursday afternoon, the 45 student-athletes, representing football, volleyball, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer, worked on sheds and fences and painted walls.
It is beneficial, Hernandez said, for the student-athletes to get to know each other and interact with people outside their own sport while bonding over serving the community.
Aaron Shipp, director of construction for Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity, said he hopes the students also see that service can be fun.
“We’re not just trying to change lives; we’re trying to change the hearts and minds of the younger generation,” he said.
The large group is an encouraging sign for the Habitat for Humanity representatives, who said their work sites have been limited to 10 volunteers at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“To be able to have a group of this size to just willingly come out here and volunteer with us has been a great impact for us, but also for these families,” said Hayley Pennesi, development and faith relations manager for Habitat for Humanity.
She said it is powerful to have one of the first large groups of volunteers on a site be a group of new A&M student-athletes. She said she hopes they leave the site wanting to continue volunteering in the community, whether through Habitat or another local nonprofit.
Shipp said the partnership with A&M athletics is an effort to create leaders on and off the field who can support the community while at A&M and after.
“We hope that they carry that service to the next venture in their life,” he said. “If they don’t go pro, they will be pros at something else in their world, their professional world, so we want them to be leaders within their jobs, whatever that case may be.”
Pennesi said she enjoys watching the student-athletes get into the job they are doing, saying some asked about the families who would be receiving the house and how the process works.
Typically, Shipp said, the families would participate alongside the volunteers, but they were not available because it was a weekday afternoon. Each family who receives a Habitat for Humanity home must put in 500 hours of “sweat equity” to help construct their home and, sometimes, their neighbor’s home also.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for these [student-athletes] to get to see an end result at the end of your day, the hard work actually mean something,” he said.