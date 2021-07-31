New Aggie student-athletes learn the importance of selfless service

Aaron Shipp, director of construction for Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity, said he hopes the students also see that service can be fun.

“We’re not just trying to change lives; we’re trying to change the hearts and minds of the younger generation,” he said.

The large group is an encouraging sign for the Habitat for Humanity representatives, who said their work sites have been limited to 10 volunteers at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“To be able to have a group of this size to just willingly come out here and volunteer with us has been a great impact for us, but also for these families,” said Hayley Pennesi, development and faith relations manager for Habitat for Humanity.

She said it is powerful to have one of the first large groups of volunteers on a site be a group of new A&M student-athletes. She said she hopes they leave the site wanting to continue volunteering in the community, whether through Habitat or another local nonprofit.

Shipp said the partnership with A&M athletics is an effort to create leaders on and off the field who can support the community while at A&M and after.