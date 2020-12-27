Netflix series includes insights from Texas A&M-Galveston professor

Texas A&M Galveston professor Thomas Iliffe said he is always happy to share his expertise with broader audiences, and he recently had a chance to do just that with his appearance on the new Netflix series Alien Worlds.

The British nature show explores modern understandings of biology and civilization on Earth to conceptualize what extraterrestrial life could be like on other planets.

Iliffe, a professor of marine biology, and graduate student Fernando Calderon are in the first episode as they explore an underwater cave on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The cave is thought to have been formed by a meteor about 66 million years ago, changing the planet’s climate and killing off 75% of life, leading to the extinction of dinosaurs.

“I am a teacher of not only students at A&M,” he said of his time on the show, “in this opportunity I’m a teacher of people all around the planet. … It’s not something that everybody gets the chance to do. I try to impress upon people the value of this underground environment, that it’s something that is very special. Just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it doesn’t need protection and preservation. ”