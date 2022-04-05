Near-record heat Tuesday does not tell spring's future as fire risk increases behind cool front this week

Officially, Bryan-College Station did not set a record high temperature for April 5, but it came close by topping out at 92 degrees at the Easterwood Airport recording station, just one degree shy of the record set in 1936.

Though it is not unusual to see 90-degree temperatures in April, National Weather Service meteorologist Kent Prochazka said it is rare for this early in the month, acknowledging that is one reason the record has remained in place 86 years with data going back to 1889.

According to KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley, the 92-degree mark is the second hottest April 5 in recorded history and the hottest April 5 since records began at Easterwood Airport in the early 1950s.

However, Winkley said, people should not look at the 92-degree day as a sign of things to come.

“As far as how does this bode for the rest of the spring, it doesn’t really mean anything,” he said. “These short-term kind of fluctuations really don’t portend or dictate what’s going to happen the rest of the spring.”

A cold front moving through the area early Wednesday will bring with it forecasted lows in the 40s and high temperatures through Friday in the mid-70s, which is near normal at this time of year. It will also bring drier and windier conditions with gusts of 30 mph or higher expected.

Those three combine to create an elevated fire danger situation Wednesday through Friday, he said, saying the relative humidity later in the week could “bottom out” at 10-15%, which he said does not happen often.

The next significant rain chance, Winkley said, could come in about a week, but may be longer.

“We do get these really warm days like this that temperatures really shoot up and it gets really dry this time of year, and usually when that happens we’re kind of stuck in that pattern for 5-7 days of really not seeing any rain,” he said.

Robertson County officials issued a burn ban Tuesday, joining many other counties in the state and Central Texas, including Bastrop, Walker and Williamson counties. The Drought Monitor, using data from March 29, shows much of the Brazos Valley is not experiencing drought conditions or is in a low state of drought; however large portions of the state are shown in severe, extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the agency and local fire departments throughout the state have responded to 3,018 wildfires since the start of 2022. Those wildfires have burned 403,711 acres. Those numbers, a tweet from the agency states, includes 978 wildfires that occurred in March that burned 348,403 acres.

The rain will eventually return, Winkley said, and could be in the form of a big springtime thunderstorm that could carry with it the potential of severe weather.

Prochazka asked anyone using their grills to be mindful and careful to not allow an accident to develop into a tragic situation because of a fire getting away from them.

He also encouraged people to wear sunscreen during these sunny spring days in the forecast, to take breaks when outside and to drink lots of water.

“This time of year kind of takes people by surprise sometimes how warm it gets in the afternoon,” he said. “Don’t overdo it; make sure you’re staying hydrated. It is going to be really dry; it’s going to be really warm.”

