Navasota Theatre Alliance to offer ‘Marjorie Prime’ online
NAVASOTA — Navasota Theatre Alliance will make history — twice — this weekend when it presents its first Blackbox and first virtual show. Marjorie Prime by Jordan Harrison opens Friday and continues through Sunday.

There is no set ticket price, but the theater is asking for a minimum donation of $10 to receive the necessary video link to view the production. Tickets are available at www.navasotatheatre.org. For assistance in ordering, or if you have a large group, please call 936-825-3195. Marjorie Prime will be available for viewing any time only during the three days.

Marjorie Prime is the first of the Blackbox series of one-weekend productions featuring a smaller cast. Due to the coronavirus, the entire production was filmed via Zoom, featuring professional actors Bart Williams, Andrew Roblyer, Kay Sanders and Dawn Jordan.

The play is directed by Evleen Nasir and underwritten by Gary and Mavis Anderson. Baylor Lumber is season sponsor.

According to a Navasota Theatre Alliance release, “In Marjorie Prime, it’s the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie — a jumble of disparate, fading memories — has a handsome new companion who’s programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given a chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits — if any — of what technology can replace.”

All donations to view the production will be given to Grimes County Animal Rescue.

