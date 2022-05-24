Navasota Theatre Alliance reveals new season

Navasota Theatre Alliance will open its new season with a new play, written by Brenham playwright Clare Broun Johnson.

“The Supper Club” will play Sept. 16 through Oct. 2.

Announcement of the new play was made at a Theatre Alliance season debut Saturday night.

Other plays on the main stage season will be:

“The Games Afoot (Holmes for the Holidays),” written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Mark Taylor, Dec. 1 through Dec. 11, auditions Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.

“Girls’ Weekend,” written by Karen Schaeffer, directed by Jennifer Hargis, Feb. 17 through March 5, auditions Dec. 12 and Dec. 13.

“Lend Me a Tenor,” also written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Mark Taylor, April 28 through May 14, auditions Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

A Navasota Theatre Alliance press release says, “’The Supper Club’ captures the sisterhood of six lifelong best friends who form The Supper Club. After 30 years, unexpected plot twists unearth secrets that rock the group and challenge social expectations.”

“The Games Afoot (Holmes for the Holiday)” revolves around real actor William Gillette, best known for playing legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. When Gillette invites fellow actors to his home, one of the guests is murdered. Gillette must use his Holmesian skills to solve the killing before anyone else is murdered.

“Girls’ Weekend’ is the story of four friends who get together at a remote cabin in the winter, but soon miss their significant others in an action-filled comedy.

Perhaps Ludwig’s best-known play, “Lend Me a Tenor” tells of renowned opera singer Tito Merelli — known far and wide as “Il Stupendo” — and the hope that his performance will put the Cleveland Grand Opera Company on the map. But Merelli disappears before the final rehearsal. When he reappears, Merelli is ill and fighting with his wife. After much confusion, everything, of course, turns out well in the end.

All performances will be at the Sunny Furman Theatre at 104 W. Washington Ave. in downtown Navasota.

According to the press release: Friday performances are at 7 p.m., most Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., (first two weeks at 7 p.m., last week of performances are at 2 p.m.) Sunday performances are at 2 p.m.

For “The Games Afoot,” performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; first Saturday at 7 p.m., second Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“Lanterns & Legends,” the popular history tours of Oakland Cemetery, will celebrate its 10th anniversary Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.

For more information, go to navasotatheatre.org.