NAVASOTA — In "Girl's Weekend," four women gather at a rustic cabin to drink wine and laugh at old memories. The weekend turns dark, however, after the third case of wine arrives and memories are strained.

"Girl's Weekend" opens Friday night and runs through March 5 at the Navasota Theatre Alliance's Sunny Furman Theatre in downtown Navasota.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Feb. 25. Matinees at 2 p.m. Are Sunday, Feb. 26, March 4 and March 5.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors and students. "Girl's Weekend" is not recommended for children.

Tickets are available online at navasotatheatre.org or at the door if any remain.

As a bonus, patrons may enjoy a meal at the Red Board Tavern & Table, 117 S. Railroad St., within walking distance of the theatre, For $59.95, patrons get a three-course meal, a show ticket and a discount at Hamer's Speakeasy after the show. The price does not include taxes, alcohol, beer or wine.

More information on the meal can be found at the Navasota Theatre Alliance home page.

The Sunny Furman Theatre is located at 104 W. Washington Ave. in downtown Navasota.