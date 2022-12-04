Navasota Theatre Alliance continues its srun of 'The Games Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays'

"The Games Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays" continues at 2 p.m. today at the Sunny Furman Theatre in Downtown Navasota.

Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance, "The Games Afoot" features frequent early 20th century Sherlock Holmes actor William Gillette, who invites his onstage costars to his mansion for a Christmas Eve party. One of the guests is murdered and Gillette dons his Sherlock Holmes persona to solve the crime — and the laughter never stops.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. They are available online at Navasota Theatre.org. Should any remain, tickets will be available at the door.

"The Games Afoot" will run again at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Dec. 11, but tickets are going fast.