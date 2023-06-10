“It’s show time in Navasota” was revealed as the theme for the 2023-24 season unveiled by Navasota Theatre Alliance in a season announcement party Friday night.

Theatre Alliance board president Joyce Yorek said, “We’re excited about mixing our season up this year. We have a few shows that we have never done before, and some that haven’t been seen on our stage in quite a few years. And we have some of our annual events mixed in as well.

“I think our audiences are going to love these shows. They’re funny, sentimental, thought-provoking, and most of all, entertaining!”

The theater company’s 38th season will open with “The 39 Steps” from Sept. 22 through Oct. 8. The comedy by Patrick Barlow is a spoof of the Alfred Hitchcock film and the novel by John Buchan on which it is based.

“The 39 Steps” will be directed by Keith Marroco. Auditions are Aug. 7-8.

Next up will be this year’s production of the popular “Lanterns and Legends” series detailing the history of Navasota through the lives of people important to the community. This year’s version is “Faces Behind the Façades,” which looks at the residents whose names appear on the fronts of buildings in downtown Navasota.

The event features live performers who bring to life the people from Navasota’s past during evening tours of Oakland Cemetery on Oct. 16, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. There will be a special performance in the Sunny Furman Theatre on Oct. 29.

Among the historical figures profiled this year will be J.T. Lott, Dr. Alfred Ketchum, Maurine Chinski and Mattie Bookman Craig. It was written by Mavis and Gary Anderson and Mark Taylor, and directed by Yorek, who said, “Lanterns and Legends is one of the best things we do each year. It focuses on the rich history of our community and pays tribute to the men and women who built Navasota. Many of these people were very well-known across the state and beyond in their day. We try to let them tell their stories in a way that is historically accurate and honoring to those people, while still providing some humor and perspective along the way.”

The Theatre Alliance’s holiday presentation will be “An O. Henry Christmas” set on Christmas Eve in 1893 on a railroad spur. A stranger appears before a group of down-on-their-luck people and helps them enact several O. Henry stories, include “The Gift of the Magi.”

William Sydney Porter took the pen name O. Henry; he lived in Texas from 1882 to near the turn of the century.

Written by Howard Burman and directed by Mark Taylor, “An O. Henry Christmas” will run from Dec. 7-17, including two special Thursday night performances. Auditions will be Oct. 9-10.

The winter show will by “Eurydice,” a modern take on the story of Orpheus, the greatest musician in the world, and his wife, Eurydice.

“Eurydice” was written by Sarah Ruhl and will be directed by Kathryn Sutton, the daughter of a local theater family who is turning into a fine director.

Performances will be Feb. 9 through Feb. 25, with auditions Dec. 18-19.

The final production of the regular upcoming season will feature two one-act plays by James McLure and directed by Jim Lawrence.

The first one-act play will be “Laundry and Bourbon,” about three women sitting on a front porch in Maynard, Texas.

The second one-act play will be “Lone Star,” featuring three men in a Texas backyard.

Both productions feature humorous scripts dealing with friendship, loyalty and life-surprises.

Performances will be April 19 through May 5, with auditions scheduled for Feb. 16 and Feb. 27.

As always, Navasota Theatre Alliance will host two camp productions in the summer of 2024. The Rising Star Camp will present “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson, adapted by Brendan P. Kelson.

Rising Star Camp will run from June 3-7, with “Treasure Island” set for June 7. Auditions for the camp will be held on May 11.

A Teen Camp production has not yet been selected. The camp will run June 17 through June 29, with performances on the chosen production set for June 28-29.

Various season-ticket packages are available at navasotatheatre.org:

The Big Tickets, $75, with tickets to all Theatre Alliance productions.

The Fabulous Four, $48, with tickets to all four main shows.

The Pick 3, $36, which lets patrons pick any three Theatre Alliance productions.

Individual show tickets also will be available. Regular ticket prices are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors and students.